Bitnami Cabin Kubernetes Mobile Dashboard Now Open Source

Bitnami, the leading provider of packaged applications for any platform, announced today that Cabin, the first mobile app for Kubernetes™, will become an open source project.

Continuing the Bitnami mission to simplify the packaging and deployment of cloud and containerized applications, Bitnami has decided to make the source code for Cabin, which became part of Bitnami’s portfolio through the recent Skippbox acquisition, available to simplify collaboration and encourage further development. This contribution follows recent Bitnami efforts in the cloud-native and open container space, including core contributions to Kubernetes-related open source projects such as Helm, Monocular and Ksonnet, as well as Bitnami-led projects such as the Kubeless native serverless framework, the Kubernetes application deployment management tool Kubecfg and the Kubeapps.com Kubernetes-ready application catalog.

Cabin is a mobile dashboard for Kubernetes for managing kubernetes clusters remotely. With Cabin, users can quickly manage Kubernetes applications with easy scaling of deployments, execute commands in containers, access logs, and even add or delete labels. Cabin allows users to quickly add multiple clusters and manage the Kubernetes resources that make up a microservices application.

Key features include:



Create basic deployments Scale deployments and replication controllers

Expose deployments via services

Remove and add labels

Access logs in multiple containers

Execute commands in containers

Switch service types

Open NodePort services in browser

Integration with GKE for single click cluster provisioning

"We are pleased to make Cabin open source and we look forward to working with the community of contributors around the project and the growth that an open development environment will bring," said Sebastien Goasguen, Senior Director Cloud Technologies, Bitnami. “With Bitnami leading the development of monocular and other Kubernetes projects it became clear that we needed to open source Cabin to let the community add more functionality and provide a unifying experience to launching applications on Kubernetes.”

The Cabin project has been popular among Kubernetes users and developers and has received strong support from Microsoft and IBM who are eager to contribute and add support for ACS and BlueMix container services. With these two k8s services in Cabin, it will become a one stop shop for provisioning Kubernetes clusters with a single click.

“I'm excited to see Bitnami open source project Cabin. The strength of the Kubernetes ecosystem is the open, collaborative community. It's great to see Bitnami contribute to that community,” shared Brendan Burns, Director of Engineering, Microsoft Azure Container Service. “As DevOps goes mobile, tools like Cabin for managing your clusters while on the go are critically important. I'm looking forward to seeing where the community will take the Cabin project!”

"As someone who is truly obsessed with containers and always on the go, I've really enjoyed using Cabin and managing my clusters from anywhere. Tools like Cabin will accelerate the pace of kubernetes adoption. We are looking forward to contributing to this project and enabling more seamless integration with IBM Cloud," Jason McGee IBM Fellow, VP & CTO Cloud Platform.

Try Cabin:

Available on iOS and Android, Cabin is free for download:

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/cabin-manage-kubernetes-applications/id1137054392?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.skippbox.cabin&hl=en

Contribute to Cabin:

https://github.com/bitnami/cabin

