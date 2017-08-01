Facebook Ads continue to be a highly effective advertising channel at all stages of the sales funnel because of their robust targeting options, expansive ad placement options, and flexible ad formats.

Last week, Facebook released their 2nd quarter earnings report, and FB’s gains were nothing short of impressive. The company’s revenue jumped by 43% compared to last year’s Q2 earnings. Year-over-year, Facebook’s user base grew by almost 20%. These staggering numbers beg the question, is Facebook’s bubble going to burst anytime soon?

Zach Hoffman, the founder of Exults Internet Marketing, doesn’t think so. “Facebook Ads continue to be a highly effective advertising channel at all stages of the sales funnel because of their robust targeting options, expansive ad placement options, and flexible ad formats. Additionally, they’ve been proactive rather than reactive— heavily investing in developing more mobile and video ad options at a time when users are consuming content on their phones more than ever.”

In a conference call, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg unveiled that mobile was responsible for 87% of the company’s total ad revenue in Q2. The increase in mobile ad revenue can be partly attributed to the platforms latest mobile placement options for video ads— namely, Instagram Stories and in-stream ads.

“The average price of a Facebook Ad rose by over 20% in the 2nd quarter, and businesses continue to flock to the ad platform,” says Danielle Enzinna, Director of Operations at Exults. “This is a testament to the fact that Facebook Ads work. Alongside a well-planned AdWords strategy, we almost always recommend Facebook Ads to our clients.”

“To anyone that’s doubting Mark Zuckerberg or the meteoric rise of the Facebook stock, just remember that they’ve barely monetized Messenger and WhatsApp,” says Zach. “Facebook has a lot of room to continue to grow.”

