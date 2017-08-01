Missing teeth can have a negative impact on a person’s appearance and quality of life. People with missing teeth sometimes experience difficulty eating and speaking. Dental implants can dramatically improve dental function and self-confidence.

Dental implants are made from modern materials to ensure their strength, safety and comfort. During the procedure, a steel rod is surgically implanted in the jaw bone and a porcelain crown is placed over the top. Dental implants are designed to look, feel and function like natural teeth.

“Dental implants are a safe and effective option for adults with missing teeth.” said Dr. Batistas of Railroad Dental Associates. “We are hoping that this offer will encourage more patients to explore this option.”

Tooth decay can lead to missing teeth and bone loss in the jaw. As bone loss occurs, facial features can begin to change. Dental implants help stimulate and maintain the jaw bone. This helps to prevent bone loss, allowing patients to maintain their facial features.

A consultation is required to determine if patients are good candidates for dental implants. During the consultation, a dentist examines the teeth and gums and evaluates bone density and quantity. Sufficient bone structure is required to support the implant. The dentist will thoroughly discuss the procedure and address any concerns. This allows the patient to make an informed decision about their care.

Before an implant can be placed, any underlying oral health issues must be addressed. Issues such as tooth decay and gum disease can make the treatment less effective.

Railroad Dental Associates offers high quality dentistry to residents in and around Manassas Park, VA. Their experienced team provides a variety of cosmetic, restorative and preventative dental services. They strive to provide exceptional care using the most advanced technology and techniques. Dr. Batistas was voted best dentist by Northern Virginia Magazine and Washingtonian Magazine.

