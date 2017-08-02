CobbleStone Contract Software User Interface CobbleStone’s team of innovative user-experience engineers have changed the way clients can leverage the CobbleStone contract software platform.

CobbleStone Systems, the leading provider of contract management software, announced it has launched another industry-leading enhancement for Contract Insight Enterprise Edition. The latest version of Contract Insight Enterprise offers the ability to select UI themes to better customize the entire user experience and simplify user navigation.

“CobbleStone’s team of innovative user-experience engineers have changed the way clients can leverage the CobbleStone contract software platform. Rather than a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ approach to user interface design, CobbleStone now allows clients to select from literally thousands of variations to tailor the system based on their preferred look, color scheme, menu placements and many other adjustable options. The modern, updated design supports on the go contract collaboration with mobile friendly responsiveness for an overall outstanding experience. We have been providing a feature-rich contract software solution for years, now our clients can benefit from next-generation interface updates to fast-track user adoption, enhance usability and boost productivity.”

Additional Highlights:



Enhanced security features

Additional field options for simplified requests

Modern visual summaries for fast review

Easier negotiations with PDF to Word conversion

Greater legal hold control and compliance tools

Additional searching options for greater insight

Improved email alerts in the office and on the go

Added eSign options to accelerate contract signatures

CobbleStone Systems is recognized as a leader in user-friendly, innovative contract lifecycle management software solutions. CobbleStone has been a best-of-breed vendor since 1995 and provides the benefit of years of experience implementing contract software for thousands of legal, procurement and compliance professionals. CobbleStone’s contract software is built to be setup faster and easier than the competition.

Complete product information, feature comparisons, and 30-day trial signups can be found at https://www.CobbleStoneSystems.com

Free online demos can be obtained by calling 866-330-0056 or scheduled at https://www.cobblestonesystems.com/contact/contact.php

About CobbleStone Systems

CobbleStone Systems is based in New Jersey, USA, and has been providing contract lifecycle management solutions since 1995. CobbleStone also offers software solutions for electronic signature, eSourcing (RFx/Bid) management, Vendor Management, Policy Management, Purchase Order management, contract public access (Freedom of Information Act), client collaboration management and general legal software.

Follow CobbleStone Software here:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter