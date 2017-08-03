Paradise Limousine Company, a Paso Robles limo company, announced this week the addition of brewery and distillery tours to its popular wine tours.

With all the new hotels in Paso Robles, wine tours are more popular than ever. Along with the area’s award-winning wines, the growing popularity of the local beers and spirits is a special treat that the limo Paso Robles owner, Paul Eitel, wants to be sure his tour guests experience.

“We love our award-winning Paso Robles wines,” said Eitel. “And, our local breweries and distilleries are one of this area’s best kept secrets. Our goal here at Paradise Limousine is to give our guests a very special experience with our amazing local beers, ciders and spirits.”

The limo Paso Robles locals and visitors depend on for special events offers wine, brewery and distillery tours in luxury limousines or in luxury vans for larger groups. Owner Eitel is a Paso Robles native with over 30 years on the Central Coast. Limo Paso Robles tours can be designed to personal preference or be surprised by Eitel’s knowledge of the best places to sample the wine, beer, spirits and enjoy good food.

The Paso Robles limo picks up guests at their hotels, inns, bed and breakfast or at home and returns them at the end of the day. A six hour tour includes Korbel champagne, choice of a decanter of Stoli vodka or a fine Canadian whiskey, water and soda..

Over the past few years, Paso Robles has become home to craft breweries producing award-winning beers, many that are only available in the tap rooms.

The nearly new distillery boom in Paso Robles even has its own “Paso Robles Distillery Trail.” Many of the distilleries operate out of wineries. Enjoy sampling grappa, brandy, vodka, gin and vermouth, all distilled from the grape juice that is a side product from the wine making process.

For now, the Paso Robles Distillery Trail features eight distilleries with a ninth that is on the Edna Valley Wine Trail. Paradise Limo has also added this wine trail to its tour schedule. Close to a dozen craft breweries call the Paso Robles area home.

The Paso Robles limo tours give visitors a unique opportunity to be in on the ground floor of two new and growing industries. In the 1960s and 1970s there were only about three wineries in the Paso Robles area. Today there are more than 200. Be part of history! Experience the beers and spirits of the region now and be able to say, “I was there when they were still a local secret!”

Paradise Limousine Company

1785 Bella Vista Ct.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 610-2724

Press release by Paso Robles SEO and website design company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-9890.