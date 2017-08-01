The Capitol is adding dinner theatre events in the Wood Center, ghost and paranormal investigation classes, themed birthday parties, and fun add-ons like an Elvis costume contest.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is proud to announce the Capitol Theatre’s 2017-2018 Season plus a new Capitol Cash Saver Discount Ticket Program. Capitol Theatre Manager Jon Meyer explains, “This is our patron’s opportunity to save money on tickets purchased in advance and purchasing a minimum of four different Capitol Theatre presentations in the 2017-2018 season,” says Meyer. The Capitol is adding dinner theatre events in the Wood Center, ghost and paranormal investigation classes, themed birthday parties, and fun add-ons like an Elvis costume contest.

The season opens with David Kings’ Elvis: The Man-The Music on Friday, September 8 at 7 PM and Saturday, September 9, at 3 PM. Relive Elvis through the 50s, the movie years, and a dynamic Vegas-style concert. Plus, enjoy the Elvis Costume Contest!

Rounding out September is 7 Bridges – Musical Tribute to the Eagles on Saturday, September 30, at 8 PM. It is the ultimate Eagles experience. The First Annual Wilford Binder Spirit of the Arts Award Dinner Event honors Paul Cullinane in the Wood Center with a Hollywood Experience and dinner. Combo tickets available.

The 2017-2018 season offers:



Pinkalicious and Pink Party on Saturday, October 7, 3 PM.

Ghost Classes on Saturdays from 10 AM to Noon on 10/28, 11/25, 12/30, 2/24, and 4/7.

Paranormal Investigation on Sundays 3 PM to 7 PM on 11/5, 12/3, 1/14, 2/11,3/11, and 4/15.

Clairvoyant and psychic medium, Bill Stillman on Halloween, October 31, at 7 PM.

CSN Songs - A Crosby, Still, Nash Tribute on Friday, November 3, at 7 PM.

Letters Home, a play highlighting actual letters of soldiers serving in the Middle East, on Sunday, November 12 at 3 PM (Free Admission for Veterans)

Houdini! on Saturday, November 18 in the Wood Center is dinner theatre. Meal starts at 5:30 PM; show begins at 7 PM.

Rockapella Christmas! on Saturday, December 9 at 7 PM

White Christmas (Film) & Holiday Social Hour Thursday, Dec 21 at 3 PM & 6 PM

Hank Williams Tribute on Friday, December 29 at 7 PM.

Jerusalum Jones and the Mystery of the Dead Sea Scrolls on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 3 PM.

Magic of Motown on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7 PM

Tapestry Tribute To Carole King on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7 PM.

Mark Nizer – World Class Juggler on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 4 PM

Mountain Music & Moonshie with bands Nothin’ Fancy & Circa Blue on February 2, 2018 at 7 PM.

Men Are From Mars Women Are From Venus on Saturday, February 10 at 7 PM. (Great Valentine’s Date Night)

Forbidden Broadway on Saturday, February 17 at 7 PM

Irish Happy Hour for St. Patrick’s Day (Wood Center) with Across the Pond Band on Friday, March 16, 5:30 PM to 8 PM. Food from the Garry Owen Irish Pub

Rhythm of the Dance on Thursday, March 29 at 7 PM

Johnny Cash Tribute by James Garner and musicians on Saturday, April 14 at 7 PM

Edgar Allen Poe Dinner Theatre/Buffet on Saturday, April 21 in the Wood Center; performed by Duffy Hudson. Meal starts 5:30 PM; show begins at 7 PM.

Young Playwright’s Festival on Sunday, April 22 at 2 PM and 6 PM.

Ladies of Laughter on Saturday, April 28 at 7 PM in the Wood Center, featuring Kelly McFarland and Chris Rich with MC Ken Watter

Blues, Brews & Barbecue on Saturday, May 5, 1 PM to 7 PM in the back lot of Capitol Theatre Center

Summer Movie Madness returns with introductions by community leaders in June, July and August 2018

A Cappella & Unplugged – Round 1 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7 PM

A full season is waiting. Tickets on sale today at http://www.thecapitoltheatre.org. Most shows offer beer and wine.

