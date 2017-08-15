Our industry is now demanding that individuals in earth science positions be capable of multi-tasking with talents in data mining, log analysis, and economic assessment.

VIDL Network™ (powered by IGC) is pleased to announce the expansion of their portfolio of on-line earth science courses with the release of new courses from Bell Geospace targeted to people interested in expanding their knowledge of gravity gradiometry. This new development continues the growth and collaborative efforts between VIDL, industry partners, universities, and clients.

Full Tensor Gravity (FTG) surveys provide a very good launching point prior to 2D and 3D seismic acquisition. Survey time is less than conventional seismic and provides greater coverage in areas where ground operations may be too sensitive, such as densely populated villages and town sites.

The new courses, developed by Bell Geospace, the industry leader in gravity gradiometry, provide a combination of videos and real-data projects to explain the difference between conventional and full tensor gravity (FTG) as well as an understanding of the under-lying components. These courses enable students to understand complex sub-surface geology through the creation of a working geologic model and structural framework during the initial exploration phase of finding oil, gas or minerals.

“We are celebrating our 20th year in business this year so the technology has been around for a while. Nevertheless, many people have only recently been exposed to what high resolution Gravity Gradiometry can provide to meet their exploration challenges. We are therefore quite excited to team up with the VIDL Network to provide the kind of training that will help our clients maximize the advantage they receive from using Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry," said Scott Hammond, President & CEO of Bell Geospace.

According to Corine Prieto, Founder and CEO of VIDL and IGC, “Our industry is now demanding that individuals in earth science positions be capable of multi-tasking with talents in data mining, log analysis, and economic assessment. Our new offering is designed to benefit those who are constantly trying to expand or improve their knowledge and wants to stay abreast with new applications and interpretation techniques.

Bell Geospace has committed to expanding their FTG eLearning portfolio with additional modules on measurements, planning, acquisition, data noise reduction techniques and feasibility modeling.

The VIDL Network experience, powered by IGC, can introduce you to Earth Science education using project-based learning. The experience allows you to review some applications of these data or to embark on solving a specific geologic problem. Major universities like the University of Texas at El Paso are subscribers and supporters of the VIDL network.

Bell Geospace acquire, process and interpret Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry (FTG) data to explore for petroleum, base metals, diamonds, precious metals, and groundwater as well as regional geologic mapping. We have been at the forefront of Gravity Gradiometry for over 20 years, with over 2,000,000 line km under our wings. Our experts continue to find new and innovative techniques for acquiring, processing and interpreting Gravity Gradiometry data to allow our clients to minimize risk and maximize potential.

