Gary Nelson Announces the Formation of “For you From me Creations, LLC”

Gary Nelson, the founder of the successful Sonoma-based Nelson Family of Companies, announced today that he and his wife Marcia have founded the new Production company, For you From me Creations, LLC. This company is a part of the Nelson family’s ongoing philanthropic initiatives to support and serve their communities.

For you From me Creations will produce successful film and stage-based musical events that will generate significant funding in support of education, healthcare, and performing arts nonprofit organizations. Gary and Marcia have been long-term supporters of numerous institutions that are committed to providing performing arts entertainment combined with educational opportunities.

Gary and Marcia are partnering with Seth Caplan on this endeavor. The award-winning filmmaker who has written and produced an acclaimed collection of feature films, animated movies, and documentary programs will identify literary properties and scripts based on history-changing people and events. “We envision that these cross-generational productions focused on true stories and real people will inspire a unique emotional response from audiences around the world,” explained Seth. The Nelsons first worked with Seth on “First Girl I loved,” a film that won the Audience Award for “Best of NEXT” at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Gary and Marcia’s creativity and passion for giving back to the community and Seth’s acclaimed collection and distinguished experience will combine to create inspiring musical productions with a double purpose… to entertain and generate funding for nonprofits.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Seth Caplan on this new collaboration that will provide an opportunity for film and stage musical professionals to create, benefit, and give back” said Gary. “This innovative structure is designed to benefit two groups who truly deserve our support: the creative and production staff/teams and the nonprofit world.”

For you From me Creations will also look to invest in packaged feature film projects seeking production or finishing funds that match its mission of creating successful musical productions with a purpose. Gary also plans to explore global submissions as his vision for sustaining nonprofits for generations to come has no boundaries.

About the Founders:

Gary is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Nelson Family of Companies, which has been providing innovative workforce solutions for more than 45 years to global clients through Nelson Staffing, Nelson Technology, Nelson & Associates, and iWorkGlobal. In 2000, Gary created WorkforceLogic and built it into a market leader in strategic workforce management before selling the venture to a private equity firm in 2012. Gary stepped down as Chairman of the Nelson Family of Companies in 2011 to focus more of his attention on cultural, philanthropic and civic endeavors. Gary and Marcia have been long-term supporters of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Transcendence Theatre Company, Weill Hall/Green Music Center at Sonoma State University, the Smuin Ballet, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Gary and Marcia believe strongly in the value of education and healthcare. They were the major donor and leaders of the SVH capital campaign for a new Emergency Room and Operating Suite with a $3M contribution. They have supported the Emergency Care Fund, the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, and the Sonoma Boys and Girls Club. Over the past two years, the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) initiative was launched in conjunction with Hanna Boys Center at Sonoma Charter School. This program addresses the emotional and social needs of Sonoma Charter School students. A professional psychologist is on site 2 days per week to focus on those students in need. The Nelsons were also instrumental in establishing the Sonoma Charter School in 1995. They financially support the Grade Level Proficiency Project (GLPP) which ensures literacy at grade level for every student by Grade 3 at the Sonoma Charter School in Sonoma.

Seth has won numerous awards including the audience award for best film in the Next category at the Sundance Film Festival for “First Girl I Loved” and the John Cassavetes Independent Spirit Award for his film “In Search of a Midnight Kiss.” Seth co-wrote and produced “Flatland: The Movie”, an animated film starring the voices of Martin Sheen, Kristen Bell, and Michael York. Seen by over one million students around the world, “Flatland” has been licensed by the U.S. State Department and ministries of education in numerous countries. He holds degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.F.A. from the American Film Institute, where he was awarded a student Emmy and Academy Award nomination for his thesis film, “Duncan Removed.”