“The etherFAX ecosystem continues to grow with the launch of our sixth data center in Denver,” Paul Banco, CEO of etherFAX said.

etherFAX today announced the expansion of its North American operations with a new data center in Denver, Colorado. etherFAX’s patented technology provides healthcare, finance, legal and enterprise organizations the capability to send and receive fax documents via the Internet with end-to-end encryption and guaranteed delivery.

The etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) is the world’s largest fax network with over six million connected endpoints supporting every major fax server, application and fax-enabled device. etherFAX SEN leverages military-grade encryption and hybrid cloud technology to provide 100 percent secure communications. By extending existing fax server solutions to the cloud, etherFAX removes the need for costly components such as fax boards, media gateways and FoIP drivers. It also eliminates recurring telephony expenses such as T1, PRI and analog circuits.

“The etherFAX ecosystem continues to grow with the launch of our sixth data center in Denver,” Paul Banco, CEO of etherFAX said. “etherFAX is committed to redefining the future of fax, and this new facility will enable secure document delivery for all business-critical operations.”

To ensure information remains safe between fax servers and/or other integrated applications, etherFAX is compliant with the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and holds a Level 1 PCI-DSS certification. This certification is the highest required for service providers and is available across all etherFAX data centers, including the Denver location. In addition, etherFAX is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to protect sensitive patient data.

The new data center in Denver bolsters etherFAX’s operations throughout the United States and provides added capacity on a global scale. etherFAX data centers are located in Newark, NJ, Singapore, Malaysia, Czech Republic and Canada.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a unique solution that extends existing fax server solutions to the cloud. By eliminating the need for costly network fax systems, such as fax boards and recurring telephony fees, etherFAX’s patented technology leverages the Internet to manage all business-critical fax communications. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us out on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales(at)etherfax(dot)net.

# # #