SAE International announces the keynote speaker and executive panel for the Transmission and Driveline Symposium, taking place November 14-15 in Dearborn, Michigan. The keynote speaker and panelists are the highlights of the Symposium’s technical program which will provide executives, engineers, researchers, and developers with critical insights on the design, manufacture, and operation of transmission and driveline technologies in the passenger car and heavy-duty markets.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Prof. Dr. Peter Johannes Tenberge who serves as the Chair of Industrial and Automotive Drivetrains at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany will give the keynote address. Tenberge will speak on electrification, with an emphasis and specific detailed example on FWD parallel hybrid constructions and in specific global regions.

An Executive Panel will also be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, on the Impact of Growing Acceptance of Shared-Mobility on Vehicle Volumes - Is the end of traditional transmissions and drivelines near? Panelists include Patrick Lindemann of Schaeffler-Luk, Andreas Schamel of Ford Motors, Larry Nitz of General Motors, and Shea Burns of Scenaria AVL.

The Transmission and Driveline Symposium will host a number of additional technical sessions offering insightful and imperative information on autonomous driving’s impact on transmission and driveline design, electrification, controls and simulation, high performance lightweighting applications, launch devices and more.

