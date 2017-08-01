Okuma America Corporation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 1, 2017) – A new video from Okuma America Corporation, a world leading builder of CNC machine tools, shows the advantages using the Turret Pulse Handle on the OSP-P300L control. The video provides a visual demonstration of how to access the Turret Pulse Handle and set parameters. Once parameters are set, users manually jog the turret to check for clearance issues before cutting chips to avoid live tooling crashing into way covers.

This is the fourth in a series of videos that show how a CNC control can be used to innovate and drive business growth in machine shops. To view this video please visit http://bit.ly/2tzHKkC.

