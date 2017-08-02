Our new, updated user interface leverages a clean, modern aesthetic to make it easy to understand and navigate, while still providing the guidance and functionality needed to meet compliance requirements and successfully manage every aspect of operations.

HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced the release of a new user interface for their industry-leading EHR software systems, firstHOMECARE and firstHOSPICE.

The updated user interface offers a fresh new look and feel to enhance the user experience through:



A visually appealing, functional design that provides greater ease of use for all users throughout an agency.

Clearly organized tabs, modern icons, and smart use of color that make navigation and completing tasks easier and more efficient.

User-friendly screens that function across multiple operating systems, including iOS and Android, and across multiple mobile devices, promoting adoption and productivity by allowing users to work according to their preferences.

“One of the things that we hear from home health and hospice agencies is that they are looking for EHR software that is easy to use,” said Steve Sablan, Chief Information Officer for HEALTHCAREfirst. “Our new, updated user interface leverages a clean, modern aesthetic to make it easy to understand and navigate, while still providing the guidance and functionality needed to meet compliance requirements and successfully manage every aspect of operations.”

HEALTHCAREfirst’s updated user interface represents a steadfast commitment to advancing product effectiveness and to providing engaging, easy to use solutions that further agency success. To view the new user interface in action, visit http://www.healthcarefirst.com/new-user-interface-video.