The Mid-America Service Solutions (MSS) organization will hold their annual Product Fair in August. This year, Ryan Chopra, MPH and Clinical Analyst at Hayes, Inc., will present “Strategic Sourcing: What Role Should Evidence Play?”

“Lack of transparency in costs associated with product creation and distribution makes accurate evaluation and/or the comparison of product pricing difficult,” says Mr. Chopra. “Additionally, the incentives and goals of manufacturers and suppliers are usually at odds with those of the providers. As a result, inventory management for many providers is a “runaway train,” with thousands of SKUs, inadequate product standardization, and waste. Evidence has a role in changing that.”

The objectives of Mr. Chopra’s presentation will include:



Exploring the principles, methods, and resources necessary for successful strategic sourcing

Discussing the contribution of evidence-based value analysis to strategic sourcing

Exploring the potential gains and risks associated with manufacturer and supplier partnerships as a key strategy in strategic sourcing

Discussing case studies that exemplify best practices in strategic sourcing

“Significant variation in patient outcomes, spurred by a lack of health technology standardization, along with spiraling healthcare costs are a barrier to achieving the Triple Aim,” continues Mr. Chopra. “Traditional solutions like volume-based price negotiations and reverse auctions have limitations. Evidence-based decision making is key to the high-performance strategic sourcing that can overcome these limitations.”

The MSS Product Fair is held on August 3rd at the Overland Park Convention Center, Overland Park, KS, from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

