DENVER – The United States Mint (Mint) unveiled reverse (tails side) designs for the 2018 coins in its multi-year America the Beautiful Quarters® Program today at the American Numismatics Association’s World’s Fair of Money.

The national sites to be recognized in 2018 are Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

The design representing Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore depicts Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop with the inscriptions “PICTURED ROCKS,” “MICHIGAN,” “2018” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” This reverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Paul C. Balan and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

The design representing Apostle Islands National Lakeshore depicts the sea caves at Devils Island with the lighthouse in the background and a kayaker paddling in the foreground. Inscriptions are “APOSTLE ISLANDS,” “WISCONSIN,” “2018” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Richard Masters and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The design representing Voyageurs National Park depicts a common loon with a rock cliff in the background and the inscriptions “VOYAGEURS,” “MINNESOTA,” “2018” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

The design representing Cumberland Island National Seashore depicts a snowy egret perched on a branch on the edge of a salt marsh, ready for flight. Inscriptions are "CUMBERLAND ISLAND," "GEORGIA," "2018" and "E PLURIBUS UNUM." This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Donna Weaver and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

The design selected for the quarter honoring Block Island National Wildlife Refuge depicts a black-crowned night-heron flying over a view from the beach at Cow Cove looking towards Sandy Point. The North Lighthouse is seen in the background. Inscriptions are "BLOCK ISLAND," "RHODE ISLAND," "2018" and "E PLURIBUS UNUM." This reverse was designed by AIP Designer Chris Costello and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse (heads) of the 2018 quarters will continue to feature the 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Required obverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

2018 marks the ninth year of the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program authorized by Public Law 110-456, the America's Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008 (Act). The Act directs the Mint to design, mint, and issue quarter-dollar coins emblematic of a national park or other national site in each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. In accordance with the Act, the Mint is issuing the new quarters at the rate of five per year until 2020 in the order in which each honored site was first established. The final coin will be released in 2021.

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers. The Mint is celebrating its 225th anniversary in 2017 (#USMint225).

