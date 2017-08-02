Casee Safford of Ultimate Ventures Named Young Event Pro to Watch

Casee Safford, Creative Design Manager at Ultimate Ventures A head for business and a heart for art is a powerful combination in the special events world... and Casee's got it!

Casee Safford, Creative Design Manager for Dallas-Fort Worth destination management company Ultimate Ventures®, a DMC Network Company, was named to Special Event Magazine’s ’25 Young Event Pros to Watch 2017’ list.

Special Events Magazine is an international resource and premier magazine for special event designers, producers and suppliers. The magazine’s annual ’25 Young Event Pros to Watch 2017’ list salutes the exciting new event professionals under 40 years old who represent the future of our industry.

In her role at Ultimate Ventures, Casee combines her passion for art and love for the destination management and events industry to enable her to cleverly create out-of-the-box ideas and transformative designs. “It came as no surprise to our team or our clients that Casee was recognized for this honor,” says Beverly Brin, DMCP, General Manager of Ultimate Ventures. “Recently promoted to the position of Creative Design Manager, Casee has been impressing one and all by continuously pushing the envelope with innovative and exciting ideas.”

One of Casee's creative concepts won top honors in the DMC industry's annual Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Awards. “Camp Wannahavafunna”, a team-building program filled with hilarious camp-centric activities and a giveback to the local Boys & Girls Club, was named Best Team-building program in 2016 by this global DMC association.

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

Ultimate Ventures prides itself on providing exceptional experiences for clients holding meetings and conferences in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Recognized as a Top 25 DMC worldwide by Special Events Magazine and as the Texas Meetings + Events Magazine winner for the Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas, the Ultimate Ventures team works with meeting and event planners to arrange and execute destination services ranging from VIP airport transfers to multi-day conferences filled with spectacular special events, unique local activities and engaging team-building programs.

