When Abby Kircher created her clean line of nut butters at the young age of 15, she tapped into a segment of the food industry poised for rapid growth. By setting out on a mission to create a healthier alternative to peanut butter without sacrificing flavor or variety, she entered in on the ground level of the increasingly popular health food market. That climbing demand—combined with the unique taste and high quality found in Abby’s Better Nut Butter—is what continues to fuel Kircher’s success two years after launching her product. And now, Abby’s Better Nut Butter is being introduced to a record number of consumers by expanding its distribution in more than 280 retail stores with the help of United National Foods, Incorporated and KeHE Distributors, LLC.

Kircher inked a distribution deal with all 90 Wegmans locations nationwide in addition to 42 Earth Fare stores, expanding the product’s reach into new communities across the entire East Coast and Midwest. Product is also expected to become available this fall chain-wide at Lowes Foods, expanding on its current presence in 32 stores. But those aren’t the only distribution deals that Abby’s Better Nut Butter has signed—Kircher is also bringing her top tier nut butters to Whole Foods locations as the brand continues on its path to become the widely available clean label snack brand providing safe and delicious snacks for all.

At the beginning of the year, Abby’s Better Nut Butter entered Whole Foods stores in three Charlotte, North Carolina-area markets, near Kircher’s home and manufacturing facilities. Right away, the partnership proved to be successful, quickly becoming one of Whole Foods’ nut butters high sellers. Abby’s Better Nut Butter has been approved for all the Whole Foods locations in the South, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. Product is expected to hit the shelves this fall.

“When I first created my nut butters, I was simply looking for a healthier alternative to one of my favorite foods—peanut butter,” said Kircher. “I never in my wildest dreams expected to be making my nut butters for people to be able to buy in other regions across the U.S.”

Abby’s Better Nut Butter was first created to fill a void in the health food market. At 14 years old, Kircher found that she was struggling with her weight and needed to make a positive lifestyle change. After finding a regular exercise routine on a workout DVD, she was also introduced to the idea of a more natural nutrition plan to help her get her health back on track. That’s when she discovered she enjoyed eating almond butter. However, Kircher discovered that the products being sold on store shelves were missing variety and flavor. She began playing around with different combinations of nuts, dates, strawberries and coconut to create a product of her own.

Today, Abby’s Better Nut Butter boasts six unique blends: Coconut Cashew, Honey Almond, Date Pecan, Bourbon Maple Walnut, Coffee Almond and Strawberry Cashew. Kircher first began selling the products at local farmer’s markets in her hometown of Charlotte in 2015. But by late spring of 2016, her nut butters expanded into the retail space, including all Lowes Foods locations in the Charlotte area and beyond.

Since then, Abby’s Better Nut Butter has continued to build on its incredibly strong momentum. In 2016 alone, the brand’s sales have increased by an impressive 93 percent from 2015, and sales so far this year have climbed by 1,000 percent. And with product now being sold in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, Abby’s Better Nut Butter is expected to head into the second half of the year on an unrivaled high note.

“Now, with our distribution expanding into the Northeast and Midwest, I’m so excited for consumers to have access to purchasing my nut butters at their local grocery stores. With six different flavors, everyone can find a favorite to integrate into their clean eating habits,” Kircher said. “With the success of the Abby’s Better brand, I’ve realized that I’m now in a position to help and inspire others to make a positive change in their lives. That’s what continues to inspire me to move the Abby’s Better Nut Butter brand forward, and I’m eager to bring my products to even more communities in the future.”

Founded in 2015 by Abby Kircher at just 15-years-old, Abby’s Better Nut Butter is a naturally sweetened and uniquely flavored nut butter product based in Charlotte, N.C. The line consists of six flavors: Coconut Cashew; Honey Almond; Date Pecan; Bourbon Maple Walnut; Coffee Almond; and Strawberry Cashew. Product can be found in more than 280 stores in 15 states, and also purchased online at http://www.abbysbetter.com.