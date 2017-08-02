Bucks Run Golf Club Announces Family Day Offering

Bucks Run Golf Club announces its newest family offering for parents and children, called Family Day. The 2017 grand opening event for Family Day took place on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. From this point on, Bucks Run will hold weekly Family Days every Sunday afternoon beginning at 4PM.

As a planned weekly event, Family Day is designed to give parents an affordable activity that will engage the entire family, while helping kids become more involved in the sport of golf and the outdoors. Boys and girls, up to age 12, and their families are invited to come play the Club’s 18 hole Putting Island for free with one or more paid adults. After playing, the family is encouraged to visit the Quarry Grill for a delicious dinner from the new dinner menu. With a parent's meal purchase, all kids, age 12 and under, can order from the Children's Menu free of charge.

"We have created this event to provide more fun, family-friendly offerings at the course and in our local community," said Jon Conklin, Director of Operations and Head Golf Professional at Bucks Run Golf Club. Conklin, a PGA member for over 10 years, noted that this opportunity will be a good way for parents to help spark children's interest in the sport, while providing an inexpensive night of fun for the whole family. "Family Day was created to get children involved in the game of golf from an early age; launching them into a great outdoor hobby they can partake in for the rest of their lives," he explained.

From June 4th onward, families can enjoy Family Day every Sunday after 4:00PM. With the purchase of at least one Putting Island Adult Round for $7.50, all kids, ages 12 and under, in the party will play on the Putting Island free of charge. The Putting Island, which is an 18-hole course with real grass, is situated on a small island in the middle of a lake and is accessible by crossing a footbridge. Following the round, families can then dine at the Quarry Grill, where all kids 12 and under can dine for free from the Children’s Menu.

Family Day at Bucks Run Golf Club will run all summer, on Sundays, through August 6th. Reservations are not required, but the staff suggests making one to avoid wait times.

For more information about Family Day at Bucks Run Golf Club, guests are invited to visit the Club's Event Calendar at http://www.bucksrun.com/calendar/. Guests can also contact the course by phone at 989-773-6830, or they can drop in at the Club at 1559 S Chippewa Rd., Mt Pleasant, Michigan 48858.

Bucks Run Golf Club has been a proud member of the community since 2000. This championship golf course is situated on the site of an old mining operation once operated by Fisher Companies. The golf course features three different lakes, the largest of which is Lake Fisher, and offers amenities such as a banquet facility, the Quarry Grill full-service restaurant, and a virtual golf simulator.