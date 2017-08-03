Peter’s Coast Guard and consulting engineering experience will position LRS to take advantage of the more than $2B of contract capacity that Peter will be managing for us.

LRS Federal, a Maryland-based engineering and construction company, is pleased to announce the newest addition to our management team, Peter Maldini. In this leadership position, Peter will lead LRS’ engineering and construction management services nationwide. LRS Federal provides engineering support to the US Army Corps of Engineers, United States Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, and Veterans Administration.

After 21 years as a civil engineer in the United States Coast Guard, Mr. Maldini comes to LRS Federal from Infrastructure Engineers where he opened new markets within the state and federal government’s engineering programs as the Northeast Regional Manager. While in the Coast Guard, he served many different roles including Housing Privatization Program Manager, Chief of Programs and Budget for the Maintenance & Logistics Command, and as the Lead Civil Engineer where he was responsible for overseeing projects to prepare the housing, facilities, piers, and other structures necessary to enable the Coast Guard to receive 30 cutters at locations throughout the continental US and in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. He has also been active on the American Society of Civil Engineer’s Ports and Harbor Committee and with the American Council of Engineering Companies. Peter is a Professional Engineer with registrations in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

“LRS is fortunate to have an engineer of Peter’s caliber with the program and project management experience leading our rapidly growing engineering and construction management division,” said LRS CEO, Sean Logan, a 1985 Naval Academy graduate. “After winning four more large IDIQ contracts for engineering and construction phase services this year, it was evident that we needed to bring in a talented engineer to manage our engineering team and contracts. We think Peter’s work ethic and personality will fit in perfectly with LRS’ culture and our reputation with our clients.”

LRS Federal is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters near Annapolis, Maryland and supports federal projects nationwide with a focus on engineering, construction management, environmental services, “green” energy initiatives, and program/project management support.