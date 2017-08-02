BizLibrary Named LMS Software Leader by Software Advice

2017 FrontRunners Leader “We’re constantly developing the BizLibrary LMS to meet more and more of our clients’ needs, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see how highly they value the product we’ve created for them." - Dean Pichee, CEO of BizLibrary

BizLibrary is proud to announce it has been named a Leader in Software Advice’s FrontRunners quadrant for LMS Software, based on user reviews across multiple websites. The FrontRunners quadrant is published by Software Advice, a trusted resource for software buyers.

FrontRunners evaluates verified product data and end user reviews from nearly 300 products across the three Gartner Digital Market sites; Software Advice, Capterra and GetApp, positioning the top scoring products based on capability and value for small businesses.

The Leaders quadrant, as described by FrontRunners, shows all-around strong products that offer a wide range of functionality to a wide range of customers, and are considered highly valuable by customers. BizLibrary is one of the six market leaders in LMS Software products.

To view the July 2017 FrontRunners quadrant for LMS Software, click here.

“We’re constantly developing the BizLibrary LMS to meet more and more of our clients’ needs, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see how highly they value the product we’ve created for them,” said Dean Pichee, President and CEO of BizLibrary. “I want to credit our Product and Development teams for their continual dedication to improving our LMS and making it a sought-after solution for organizations invested in employee training.”

Download the full FrontRunners for Learning Management report here.

FrontRunners scores and graphics are derived from individual end-user reviews based on their own experiences, vendor-supplied information and publicly available product information; they do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains over 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at http://www.bizlibrary.com.