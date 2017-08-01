Kathy Corliss Launches Caring Transitions of Greater Tri-Cities

Kathy Corliss Caring Transitions is a full-service solution and we are happy to come in and help with any part of your transition at any point in the process.

Helping a loved one relocate or clearing the estate after someone has passed can be extremely emotional and challenging; but thanks to a new business in the area, no one has to do it alone. Local resident Kathy Corliss is pleased to announce the launch of her new business, Caring Transitions of Greater Tri-Cities.

Caring Transitions’ specially trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance. Caring Transitions of Greater Tri-Cities serves Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, West Richland, Benton City, Prosser and the surrounding areas.

“I spent the majority of my career in administrative roles that helped other people achieve their business goals. I’ve built a strong support network in this region and I thought it was time to put my skills to use building my own business and doing something I loved,” Corliss said. “I looked at a variety of business opportunities, but Caring Transitions fits my personality and my skill set and is something this community needs. I’m a very compassionate and empathetic person which allows me to put myself in someone else’s situation, understand the challenges they’re facing and offer a solution.”

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

“Caring Transitions is a full-service solution and we are happy to come in and help with any part of your transition at any point in the process – whether you’re in the planning stages or you’re really in the thick of it and just don’t know what to do next. Honestly, I don’t think people realize they need Caring Transitions because they just don’t know our services exist. We want to help make your transition as smooth, seamless and stress-free as possible,” Corliss said.

Caring Transitions of Greater Tri-Cities is insured and all W-2 employees have had a thorough background check. For additional information, call 509-396-0554, email kcorliss(at)CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsGTC.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.