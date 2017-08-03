Year Up Puget Sound Announces Summer 2017 Graduation

Year Up Puget Sound, a year-long workforce development program for low-income young adults, is proud to announce that it will host its graduation ceremony for the Class of Summer 2017 on August 10, 2017. John Stanton, Chairman of Trilogy Partners and current Chairman of Year Up Puget Sound, will welcome the members of the Class of Summer 2017 along with their families, faculty, staff and alumni. He will be joined by Year Up Puget Sound Interim Executive Director, Fred Krug.

Established in 2011, Year Up Puget Sound offers an intensive, one-year program for college age students, ages 18-24, combining professional coaching, hands-on skill development, and internships at some of America’s top companies. Year Up Puget Sound provides students with one semester of targeted technical and professional skills training in areas such as Quality Assurance, Computer Networking Services, Database Analytics and Business Technology, followed by a semester-long, credit-bearing professional internship at a top local company.

Fred Krug, Interim Executive Director, Year Up Puget Sound, said, “We are honored to have Year Up Puget Sound Chairman, John Stanton, speak to our graduates on this special day as they transition into the work force. Through his record of leadership and valued support of Year Up Puget Sound, Mr. Stanton is a role model for our graduates.”

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to speak to such a distinguished group of students and their families,” said John Stanton. “I am passionate about Year Up and the opportunity it provides students across the nation, and there is nothing more gratifying for me personally than seeing Year Up graduates find meaningful and satisfying work, equipped with the skills they learned through this critically important program.”

Graduation will take place at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall on Thursday, August 10th at 3:30 pm. Students, family, faculty, alumni and friends are invited to join Year Up Puget Sound’s Class of Summer 2017 on their graduation day.

2017 HONORARY AWARDS

Corporate Partners Award

Expeditors International, AT&T

About Year Up

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington.

