Leading enterprise digital customer engagement platform Sparkcentral today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the Best Customer Service Solution of 2017 in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products and services across the country, and around the world.

To meet the expectations of today’s hyper-connected consumers, Sparkcentral develops solutions to ensure that companies’ customers receive the service they expect on their preferred digital channels. Customer-centric brands like Nordstrom, Netflix, Uber, Delta Air Lines and Western Union are able to quickly and efficiently deliver support across digital channels like Twitter, Facebook Messenger, mobile apps, websites and more. Since winning the award in 2016, Sparkcentral continuously evolved its customer service platform throughout the past year, with the addition of web messaging support, as well as new reporting APIs and improved automations.

“To succeed in today’s competitive market, brands must adapt their customer support processes to meet consumers preferred digital communication styles,” said Davy Kestens, founder and CEO at Sparkcentral. "It’s truly an honor to be recognized for the best customer service solution for the second year for helping brands deliver personalized customer service experiences at scale across any modern messaging channel. We look forward to continue supporting brands as new capabilities and developments occur within each of these channels.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

“SIIA’s 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards.” said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 60 awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners. To learn more about Sparkcentral, visit http://www.sparkcentral.com.

About Sparkcentral

Customer-obsessed companies use Sparkcentral’s leading mobile and social customer service platform to manage and resolve customer service interactions over social and mobile channels in a simple, streamlined and fun way. With the fastest customer routing and prioritization technology in the business and innovative workflow optimization and reporting tools, Sparkcentral helps global brands like Delta Air Lines, Uber, Nordstrom, JetBlue, Emirates, Zappos and more deliver effortless customer service experiences and drive brand loyalty. A two-time CODiE Award winner for Best Customer Service Solution in 2016 and 2017, Sparkcentral is headquartered in San Francisco and has its EMEA headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium. To learn more, visit http://www.sparkcentral.com and follow @Sparkcentral on Twitter.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.