Longbow Advantage Continues Expansion

Founded in 2002, Longbow Advantage has been a trusted supply chain partner for over 15 years. They are often recognized for their leadership and expertise on JDA® and HighJump® warehouse and labor management system implementations and upgrades. Headquartered in Montreal, they have steadily grown over the years opening additional offices in Toronto and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In early 2016, Longbow Advantage launched a new supply chain analytics solution, Rebus™, which was developed specifically for logistics professionals to provide insights that are difficult to extract from generic BI solutions. The launch of Rebus has spurred a tremendous response from industry leading manufacturers and retailers and is at the center of a new wave of growth.

Last October, Alex Wakefield joined Longbow as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the growth of the firm. As of July, Longbow Advantage has more than doubled its US presence with new positions in consulting services, human resources, and commercial teams. Most recently, Tony Arndt and Todd Kolber joined Longbow Advantage as Vice President of Sales and Senior Director of Sales respectively. Both bring decades of supply chain technology experience across the leading supply chain software providers and are exciting additions to the Longbow team. As the head of the Commercial Team, Wakefield has expressed a lot of excitement around this recent growth stating that “Longbow Advantage brings some of the best talent in the industry together to continue to provide our customers with the best supply chain solutions available.”

Longbow Advantage is a leading supply chain consulting services firm with deep expertise in warehouse and workforce management systems. They put a premium on customer experience, and value the trust customers put in them to deliver the highest quality in the industry. Their customers are industry leaders who turn to Longbow Advantage for their industry experience, faster implementation, and lower total project cost.

Longbow Advantage is also the creator of Rebus, a revolutionary Saas-based analytics platform specifically designed by logistics professionals for logistics professionals. Rebus aggregates and harmonizes logistics data from any supply chain execution software to provide a real time view of your logistics operations and deliver cross-functional insights.

