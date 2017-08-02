Imagination Playground’s New Win Big! Summer Program Announced

I really look forward to community leaders rallying their neighborhood, voting for their favorite school or organization, and winning, bringing the Big Blue Blocks to their children

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, is excited to announce its latest program, Win Big! Program winners will be awarded our 105 piece Big Block set Thursday, August 31st.

Imagination Playground is always looking for new ways to bring play to the children in all communities. This exciting program offers participants two separate ways to win. First, parents and educators can nominate their school or community center to win. The organization with the most total, unique votes come August 31st wins a Big Block set. Second, an individual winner will be drawn – a mom, uncle, teacher, anyone over 18 years of age – this winner will also be awarded a 105 Big Block set.

Entering is easy, visit the Win Big! page at:

http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/win-big.html

and fill out the quick entry forms. There is no limit on the number of times you may enter, so enter often to increase your chances of winning. Encourage others in your community to participate as well and support your favorite organization with nominations. The contest runs through August 31, 2017, so be sure to enter soon.

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground is thrilled to announce Win Big! and looks forward to its success. He says, “there is so much to be excited about with this program – lots of ways to win. My favorite part is enabling communities to bring more play to more children this summer. I really look forward to community leaders rallying their neighborhood, voting for their favorite school or organization, and winning, bringing the Big Blue Blocks to their children. So very exciting.”

Also, as part of the Win Big! program, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summertime Specials. Unprecedented savings on all block sizes -Bigs, Mediums and Smalls. We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground’s creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com