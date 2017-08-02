For over a decade, Pinnacle has been the EMS leadership event of the year for EMS executives, chiefs, and managers. These people meet to share experiences and attend sessions on a wide variety of issues facing Emergency Medical Services today.

Highlights include announcement of the Pinnacle Leadership Award recipient and the exhibit hall, featuring companies who are focused on providing product and service solutions to the EMS sector. Wisconsin based Aladtec (booth #74) will be offering guided demos of their popular online employee scheduling and workforce management system. This system was created for the Public Safety sector. Many EMS agencies need to juggle shifts for employees; Aladtec easily handles these complex 24/7 shift rotations, along with many other challenging administrative tasks, which are commonplace in EMS and other first responder departments.

Aladtec customers indicate they receive many benefits after implementing the system. These include increasing agency efficiency, saving time, saving money, improving morale, and reducing human error. These benefits are vital for Public Safety Agencies. Over 1,900 organizations throughout North America subscribe to Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management software, with over 118,000 people using the system.

During Pinnacle 2017, Aladtec staff look forward to seeing many of their customers from around the country. They will also offer guided system demonstrations to other attendees and encourage them to sign up for a free 14-day Aladtec “try-it” demo at their booth (#74).

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“I estimate we're saving about 100 hours a month by using Aladtec for staff scheduling and workforce management.”

-Landon Churchill, Engineer/EMT, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Rifle, CO

“Using Aladtec eliminates the human-error factor we once had of under or over-staffing members or stations. We have always allowed shift swaps within the pay week, but some staff had trouble finding someone to switch. This is now an automated feature, and the system requires staff to adhere to the rules. Aladtec is a proven tool we cannot afford to work without.”

-Andrew Blackwood, EMS Sergeant, Queen Anne’s County DES, Centreville, Maryland

“We’ve been able to cut our overtime costs by around 30% since we began using Aladtec.”

-Matt Leicester, former EMS Captain, Johnston County EMS, Smithfield, North Carolina

“Because we are a smaller volunteer service we really value the amount of time Aladtec saves us. I save as much as 20 hours a week now. It used to take me hours and hours to create the schedules, balance shifts and figure out who was available when. This online crew scheduling system is great for morale, it’s easy to navigate, it’s user friendly, it provides great assistance in seeing a snapshot of what is going on, and it’s a huge communication improvement for our department.”

-Eric Strout, Director, G&H Ambulance Service, Glenburn, Maine

“We are very happy with the checks and balances associated with the vacation and shift trade requests too. The Aladtec software is very simple to use and provides volumes of information for planning and reporting purposes. Implementation took us less than a week.”

-Adam Harrell, President, Halifax County Rescue Squad Inc., Halifax, Virginia

“Aladtec also allows me to easily control overtime. For the first time ever, I was able to run an entire month’s schedule with NO scheduled OT, this saved us about 25 hours of overtime.”

-Koren V. Kanadanian, Director of Emergency Management, Providence College EMS, Providence, Rhode Island

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,900 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Aladtec, Inc.

387 Arrow Court

River Falls, WI 54022

(888) 749-5550 Toll-Free

(715) 690-2300 Phone

(801) 406-5550 Fax

mellissa(at)aladtec(dot)com