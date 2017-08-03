Asset Panda's New Asset Tag Store is Open for Business

Durable Asset Tags & Labels Online shop gives customers access to reliable, sturdy labels that complement world’s most powerful mobile asset tracking platform, deliver bottom-line savings and efficiency.

Dallas-based Asset Panda, the most robust, user-friendly mobile asset tracking system in the world, has just launched Buy Asset Tags, an online store designed to give clients of every industry a means to manage their assets and inventory with durable, secure asset tags and labels. Officially opened on July 28, Buy Asset Tags makes it easy to shop for the custom tags and labels best-suited for the specific needs of your business. Products are available in a variety of materials like foil, aluminum, metal, plastic, polycarbonate and polyester and include options like tamper-evident, destructible, hanging and rearview mirror tags. Tags and labels are built to withstand harsh conditions including chemicals, solvents, abrasion and high temperatures. Whether your assets are in an office, manufacturing or production plant, a construction site or someplace else, Buy Asset Tags is your one-stop shop. Like Asset Panda, it’s based on the philosophy that customers need a powerful but simple and highly customizable way to track their resources any way they want.

Asset Panda is a powerful, highly intuitive mobile ecosystem that tracks assets and equipment throughout their respective lifecycles and closes the communication loop among stakeholders. Powered by free Android and iPhone/iPad apps that sync with the cloud, Asset Panda gives clients quick, easy and on-demand access to their data anywhere they are – and on devices they’re already using.

With Asset Panda’s completely customizable features offering, equipment owners can track where items are and what condition they’re in, generate automated reports about their assets, and have access to data needed by their accounting and compliance teams. More accurate data, in turn, guards against loss and waste, eliminates guesswork, results in lower property taxes and potentially lower insurance costs, and provides better support for end users. Equipment support staff are better able to track the location and condition of items, including the repair history and make/model/serial number. Finally, customers have round-the-clock access to the status of checked in/out items, receive notifications for required maintenance and communicate easily when an item requires repair or replacement. A built-in mobile barcode scanner, working in conjunction with Buy Asset Tags products, makes it easy to upload and search for items. Clients are entitled to an unlimited number of users. And here’s the best part: All that’s required to use Asset Panda is a smartphone, or log on to the web. It’s that simple. Expensive software, scanners and spreadsheets are out; efficiency is in. And, with unlimited fields and configurations, Asset Panda adapts as clients’ needs change in the future. Collectively, these features help promote efficient tracking of assets -- even for entities with a tremendous volume of fixed assets to manage at any given time -- eliminates costly errors and focuses critical resources where they’re most needed.

“The addition of Buy Asset Tags to our service offering allows Asset Panda to provide a seamless, turnkey solution for our clients’ asset and inventory tracking needs,” says Asset Panda Founder and CEO Rex Kurzius. “Every company is looking for ways to maximize the productivity and lifespan of its assets. Asset Panda and Buy Asset Tags work together to save clients hours of time, curb loss and waste, eliminate costly mistakes and frustration, and make more informed decisions about their assets and inventory.”

Asset Panda serves a broad base of industry sectors, including health care, information technology, education, energy, public safety, government and hospitality. Companies both large and small are potential candidates for the tool; nearly every organization in existence maintains an inventory whose effective management increases bottom-line revenue. From its flexibility and configurability to the ease of use and unbeatable value, this truly groundbreaking platform stands alone in the marketplace. Asset Panda offers a free 14-day trial to prospective customers. For more information, go to assetpanda.com.