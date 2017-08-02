Silverado Mainline The new Silverado Mainline schedule gives residents of rural Nevada more access to services in the Reno and Las Vegas areas, more conveniently and at lower cost. We are very excited to introduce this additional service to the Silver State - Tony Fiorini

Silverado Stages is proud to announce the addition of regular overnight ticketed transportation service on its Silverado Mainline route between Las Vegas and Reno in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Transportation, with support from a Federal Transit Administration 5311f Rural Intercity Bus Grant, and Silverado Stages reinstituted a long dormant public transportation link for the small communities between Reno and Las Vegas in 2014. Since then, the service has operated daily in both directions only during daylight hours. Continued ridership growth has demonstrated need for nighttime service, which allows residents to travel to the doctor, for work, or for shopping during the day and return home without needing a hotel room. Travel is on luxury motorcoaches with all the amenities for comfort and connectivity.

The Silverado Mainline service connects the Reno Airport, Reno Greyhound, Sparks – RTC, Carson City, Fallon, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty, Pahrump, Las Vegas – RTC, and Las Vegas Greyhound. It is the only public transportation connecting this route and the small communities in between. This provides rural residents in the towns, unincorporated areas, military installations, Native American and rural communities with comfortable, reliable and safe means of transportation day or night. Additionally, the Silverado Mainline connects to the entire National Bus Transportation Network at Greyhound stations at each end, allowing a seamless ride to destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Local transit connections are also provided at each stop. Ticketing for all destinations is conveniently available online, with ticket prices ranging between $12 to $81 and accommodates ADA services such as wheelchairs and service animals. Baggage and parcel shipping services are also available.

“The new Silverado Mainline schedule gives residents of rural Nevada more access to services in the Reno and Las Vegas areas, more conveniently and at lower cost. We are very excited to introduce this additional service to the Silver State,” said Tony Fiorini, Senior Vice President of Silverado Stages, who was instrumental in resurrecting the service back in 2014.

Also new for the Silverado Mainline are online connections with Google Transit and Apple Maps. This allows users to plan and purchase long distance trips and can also provide directions to Silverado Mainline pick-up and drop locations. Details, reservations and ticket purchasing can be bought directly from the website (Click here to connect).

Silverado Stages was founded in 1987 and has grown into the largest privately owned motorcoach company in the Southwest and the 7th largest in North America, operating over 350 motorcoaches and other passenger vehicles. Silverado is an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) company, which gives every eligible employee an ownership stake, resulting in outstanding service and operational performance. Silverado provides safe, reliable and comfortable transportation from terminals in California (Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Diego), Nevada (Reno and Las Vegas), and Arizona (Sedona and Phoenix). Services include charters, scheduled fixed route service like Mainline, commuter and campus shuttles, convention and event transportation services, and per capita tours. The United Motorcoach Association (UMA) has recognized Silverado with their Vision Award for industry innovation and leadership, and with the Green Highways Award for environmental stewardship.

The full Silverado Mainline schedule can be found at http://www.silveradomainline.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cory Medigovich

Marketing Manager

cmedigovich(at)silveradostages(dot)com

805) 242-4756