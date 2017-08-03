Smarter Security, Inc., a provider of premium, innovative entrance control solutions, proudly announces the promotions of two pivotal members of the company’s sales team: John Cocking and Jessika Hernandez.

John Cocking, a 10-year veteran of Smarter Security, has been promoted to National Sales Manager. John has consistently demonstrated leadership by driving sales initiatives and exceeding expectations annually. “John has been a key player in the tremendous growth of Smarter Security over the past decade. And he’s never too busy to lend colleagues a helping hand. John truly embodies our company values,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Smarter Security. As National Sales Manager, John is responsible for managing all outside and inside sales personnel and activities.

Jessika Hernandez has been promoted to Senior Account Manager. In Jessika’s time at Smarter Security with the company, she has continually gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide amazing customer experiences to the business. Like John, she embodies Smarter Security values, frequently suggesting better ways to do her job and serve her customers. As Senior Account Manager, Jessika will manage the inside sales team and oversee customer and account relations.

About Smarter Security, Inc.

Smarter Security provides premium and innovative entrance control solutions to help organizations protect their people and assets in a world of ever-present threats. Since 1992, Smarter Security has offered Fastlane turnstiles, the most elegant and intelligent optical turnstiles available, which protect 50% of the Fortune 100, and thousands of commercial and government lobbies on six continents, including many of the world’s most iconic buildings. For more information, please visit http://www.smartersecurity.com. Read a case study about Smarter Security's turnstiles in 7 World Trade Center: https://sm.asisonline.org/Pages/Tech-and-the-Turnstile.aspx.