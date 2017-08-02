California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Geil Enterprises, Inc. Please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at the firm Blumenthal Nordrehaug and Bhowmik at (866) 771-7099

The Sacramento employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Geil Enterprises Inc., for allegedly violating California's meal and rest break laws. The Geil Enterprises, Inc., lawsuit, Case No. 17CECG01879, is currently pending in the Fresno County Superior Court. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The class action complaint filed against Geil Enterprises, Inc., alleges that the employees working at the California on-site security services corporation were not always afforded the opportunity to take their thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks before their fifth hour of work. Additionally, the Complaint also alleges that the non-exempt security guard employees working for the company were also required to work while not being provided an opportunity to take their off-duty rest periods. California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees, paid on an hourly basis, with thirty minute meal periods and ten minute rest periods in certain time frames.

Furthermore, the complaint also alleges that Geil Enterprises, Inc., committed acts of unfair competition such as engaging in a company-wide policy and procedure which failed to accurately calculate and record all missed meal and rest periods, which is in

violation of the California Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200.

For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Geil Enterprises, Inc., please call Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw at (866) 771-7099 or click here.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is an employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. The firm has offices located in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Chicago. Call one of their experienced employment law attorneys today at (866) 771-7099.

This is an Attorney Advertisement.