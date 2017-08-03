Energy Acuity Releases Updated Salesforce App

This updated Salesforce App provides customized access to all of our information in a package that is easy to implement and designed to allow clients to leverage all the great data that we have available.

Energy Acuity recently released a new version of its CRM integration application on the Salesforce AppExchange. This upgrade is another major step for Energy Acuity in helping its customers realize the value of company and project data through the seamless integration of the most powerful sales and marketing intelligence into one of the world’s leading CRM solutions. This move marks Energy Acuity’s continued commitment to deliver the highest quality, in-depth access to unparalleled intelligence on the renewable energy, grid infrastructure, energy storage and traditional energy markets.

The new release elevates the CRM experience in Salesforce. The app, with a quick and easy implementation, provides customers with immediate access to an array of key account and executive level intelligence across the power markets. Users can now customize the data streaming into their Salesforce CRM by mapping hundreds of data fields from the Energy Acuity database including detailed project level intelligence, executive contact details, and account level information.

The update to the Salesforce is further evidence of Energy Acuity’s goal to be the single source of data and intelligence on the energy industry and markets in the United States and Canada. “We understand how important it is for our customers to have our mission critical data integrated directly into their CRM and daily workflow,” said Brian Graff, CEO of Energy Acuity. “This updated Salesforce App provides customized access to all of our information in a package that is easy to implement and designed to allow clients to leverage all the great data that we have available.”

Brian Steinhauser, Sr. Manager of Client Relations, describes the app’s newest edition as, “the continuing evolution of EA's commitment to providing users with the tools necessary to quickly transform many data points into actionable, real-world opportunities.”

The updated application is available now for free on the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Energy Acuity:

Energy Acuity provides intelligence on the energy industry and markets. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality on the over 65,270 projects, 14,200 companies, 2,900 utilities, 94, 000 industry professionals and over 809,000 properties and corporate off-takers. For more information, please visit http://www.energyacuity.com.