Event technology and creative content professionals Daniel Ricci from New York, New York, and Duane Tornquist from Chicago, Illinois join forces to launch 333 Media Group. With decades in the live event production, creative content, scenic, live streaming, event marketing, hospitality, and trade show business, Ricci and Tornquist along with a team of industry veterans combine to bring to market 333 Media Group, a new experiential event marketing, production, and technology firm.

Ricci and Tornquist met several years ago working side by side in many capacities in both the Atlanta and New York markets during their time at event technology company American Audio Visual Center, Inc., which sold to one of the largest hotel audio visual technology firms in the industry just over two and a half years ago.

Ricci continued to work with Carlson AV as VP of Sales and Marketing. Carlson AV is an audio visual provider at three major New York area hotels operated by the former owner of American Audio Visual Center.

One year ago Tornquist started Open Minded Companies and Artists of the Industry with Jim Carlson. Open Minded Companies (OMC) is a holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates Artists of the Industry (AOFTHEI), a creative content production agency and studios with its headquarters in the North Shore area of Chicago in Northbrook, Illinois. OMC and AOFTHEI provide a unique connection for 333 Media Group, providing interactive technologies, VR, AR and complete music and film studios under one roof, completing 333 Media Group as a full service, concept to execution experiential event marketing and live production partner for corporations and associations to find one stop shopping for all event production needs.

333 Media Group will provide turn-key meeting and event support including site selection, pre production, conceptual design, event technology, scenic and staging, interactive, immersive and app development, live streaming, sponsorship activation, pre and post market research, analytic platforms and reporting, all strategically packaged to bring high value to their partners. Ricci, Tornquist, and company have a deeply rooted reputation for providing over the top authentic customer service and will be focused on the company’s customer centered, people driven culture to help the firm stand high above the competition in service, performance, delivering a high-value return on investment, and associates.

About 333 Media Group

The firm provides complete turn-key services needed to produce any size event in any geographic location around the world. These services will include, but not limited to:

