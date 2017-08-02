Daniel Withers Joins Matthews™ as SVP of Multifamily business. “Stepping into such an entrepreneurial company like Matthews™ means the amount of growth and opportunity are endless,” said Withers. “I am pleased to be a part of a company trailblazing a new era of technology, organization, and culture in the industry."

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate firm, is announcing the appointment of industry veteran, Daniel Withers as Senior Vice President of Multifamily business. Bringing over 17 years of experience in the industry, Daniel will leverage his deep-rooted market knowledge and extensive connections to continue the strategic expansion of the Matthews™ footprint.

“As we continue to grow market share in the multifamily marketplace, Daniel’s reputable track record and current standing in the business will add tremendous value to the firms overall strategic trajectory,” said David Harrington, Executive Vice President and National Director of Multifamily. “Daniel will play a key role in the company’s future office expansion into the San Fernando Valley.”

Withers previously served as the Director of Multifamily for Berkadia, where he primarily focused on multifamily investment sales and advisory amongst the greater Los Angeles County marketplace. Before working with Berkadia, Daniel was a Vice President at Marcus & Millichap. During his tenure in the industry, Withers has been responsible for successfully closing just north of a billion dollars in sales volume which comprised of existing multifamily investments and ground-up development sites.

“Daniel has been an institution in commercial real estate,” says Kyle Matthews, CEO and Chairman. “With the immense amount of transactional activity our multifamily division has already experienced, having the addition of Withers allows us to further accelerate the multifamily division’s advancement.”

Daniel is looking forward to what the future holds, “Stepping into such an entrepreneurial company like Matthews™ means the amount of growth and opportunity are endless,” said Withers. “I am pleased to be a part of a company trailblazing a new era of technology, organization, and culture in the industry. Matthews provides an abundance of tools and resources which my clients will benefit from tremendously.”

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services is the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate firm, ranked #1 in annual retail sales and recognized as an industry leader in shopping center, STNL, Multifamily, portfolio disposition and 1031 Exchange transactions. The firm is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and serves clients throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.matthews.com.