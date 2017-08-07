Dr. Eldon’s extensive experience in clinical pharmacology, PK/PD, and pharmacometrics make him an excellent resource for our clients in the preclinical and clinical drug development phases.

NDA Partners Chairman Carl Peck, MD, announced today that Dr. Michael A. Eldon, the former Vice President of Clinical Pharmacology at Nektar Therapeutics, and a clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and pharmacometrics expert with more than thirty-five years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant.

As Vice President of Clinical Pharmacology at Nektar Therapeutics, Dr. Eldon was responsible for clinical and preclinical pharmacokinetics, ADME, pharmacometrics and systems biology in drug development and discovery.

Prior to Nektar, Dr. Eldon worked at Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research where he participated in the development and registration of Lipitor (atorvastatin), Neurontin (gabapentin), Rezulin (troglitazone), Lyrica (pregabalin), Pro-Air (procaterol), Lopid (gemfibrozil), Loestrin (oral contraceptive), Estrostep (oral contraceptive), Procanbid (procainamide extended release), FemPatch (transdermal estradiol), Cerebyx (fosphenytoin), Penetrex (enoxacin), Zagam (sparfloxacin) and Nitrostat (nitroglycerin) stabilized tablets. While at Nektar, he participated in the discovery, development, and registration of Movantik and Exubera (rH insulin for inhalation); and the discovery and preclinical and clinical development of other Nektar proprietary products including Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol), NKTR-181, and NKTR-214.

“Dr. Eldon’s extensive experience in clinical pharmacology, PK/PD, and pharmacometrics make him an excellent resource for our clients in the preclinical and clinical drug development phases,” said Dr. Carl Peck. “We are very pleased he has joined NDA Partners.”

Dr. Eldon earned his doctorate degree in Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics and a Bachelors of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati. He is a member of several pharmaceutical societies, is a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, and has authored over 150 scientific articles and presentations.

About NDA Partners

NDA Partners is a strategy consulting firm specializing in expert product development and regulatory advice to the medical products industry and associated service industries such as law firms, investment funds and government research agencies. The highly experienced Principals and Premier Experts of NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chairman of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK; an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, expert consulting, high-impact project teams, and virtual product development teams.

Contact

Earle Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Office: 540-738-2550

MartinEarle@ndapartners.com