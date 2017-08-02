Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists

What: The Wharton School is pleased to invite business journalists to apply for the Penn Wharton Public Policy Funding, which will allow up to five business reporters who cover aspects of public policy to attend the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists flagship program in Philadelphia this year. Each funding opportunity covers the cost of tuition, course materials, most group meals, lodging for three nights and airfare within the US (where appropriate). In addition, accepted journalists may request private, one-on-one meetings with faculty members of the Penn Wharton Public Policy Initiative. The funding does not cover any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

The Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, now in its 49th year, offers participants an opportunity to expand their business knowledge and increase their exposure to leading experts in a stimulating environment. Through intensive lectures and hands-on exercises the program, led by the Wharton School’s most prominent professors, helps participants gain a better understanding of key business and economic issues. Besides Penn Wharton Public Policy Funding, numerous other funding options are available for reporters interested in attending the Seminars. To learn more, visit the Seminars funding opportunities page.

When: Program runs October 8-11, 2017. The deadline for the Penn Wharton Public Policy Funding Opportunity and most other funding options is September 8. General applications are due by September 21, 2017.

Where: The Seminar will take place at the Wharton School on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

How: Registration is required to attend this program. Visit the Seminars application page.

Program Benefits: Today’s global economy requires business journalists to gain a strong foundation in business and economic knowledge. At the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists participants:



Gain an in-depth understanding of business strategy fundamentals from senior Wharton faculty members including Profs. Jeremy Siegel, Michael Useem, Olivia Mitchell and Brian Bushee

Interact with colleagues from some of the world's leading news organizations

Will receive a Wharton School Certificate of Completion

Who: In recent years, reporters have come from media outlets such as the New York Times, Nikkei, Wall Street Journal, CNBC India, Chicago Tribune, Fortune, Financial Times, CNN, Les Echos, Marketplace, Bloomberg and China Central TV.

Learn more: For complete information on the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists, visit the Web site or contact

Peter Winicov, Director, Wharton Media Relations at +1-215-746-6471 or communications(at)wharton(dot)upenn(dot)edu.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates ongoing economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 annual participants in executive education programs; and a powerful alumni network of more than 96,000 graduates.