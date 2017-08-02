Adolfson & Peterson Construction Appoints New CFO

Cesar’s extensive experience in the construction industry, as well as his strong financial and operational process expertise, will be instrumental as we drive toward AP’s long-term growth objectives.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) today announced the appointment of Cesar Diaz as Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Diaz will have overall leadership and responsibility for the strategy and operations of AP’s finance and internal control functions.

Diaz brings more than 20 years of progressive financial experience to AP. He previously served in the role of Controller for Barton Malow, a multi-billion dollar general contractor based in Detroit, Michigan.

“I am honored to be joining AP,” said Diaz. “This a great opportunity to align myself with an organization that is value-based in its treatment of customers and employees.”

“We are excited to have Cesar join our executive and strategic team,” said Jeff Hansen, AP’s CEO. “Cesar’s extensive experience in the construction industry, as well as his strong financial and operational process expertise, will be instrumental as we drive toward AP’s long-term growth objectives.”

Diaz will assume his new responsibilities on August 21, 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and earned his MBA from Michigan State University.

About AP

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.-based, privately held builder that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the education, healthcare, commercial, municipal, multifamily, hospitality and senior living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.