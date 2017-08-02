NFP to Host Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call on August 11, 2017

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions, will post its second quarter 2017 earnings results the evening of August 10, 2017, to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the second quarter results on August 11, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at ir@nfp.com or 212-301-1088.

About NFP

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We’re a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 3,800 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing US large-group employee benefits brokers by Employee Benefit Adviser. In addition, Business Insurance ranked us as the 5th largest global benefits broker by revenue, the 4th largest US-based privately owned broker and the 11th largest broker of US business. PlanSponsor ranked us the 5th largest executive benefits provider of nonqualified deferred compensation by number of plans, and we were ranked 11th in personal lines P&C revenue by Insurance Journal.

For more information, visit NFP.com.