The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation kicks off a year-long celebration to honor its 40-year anniversary milestone with the annual Beckman Symposium taking place August 3-5. The Beckman Symposium is an invitation-only event where recent awardees of the Foundation’s four programs– about 300 undergraduates, postdoctoral fellows, and science research faculty member awardees from leading U.S. universities – will gather from across the nation to share poster presentations of their current research endeavors, participate in panel discussions, network, and attend career-trajectory speaker sessions.

“Dr. Beckman’s vision was to support pioneering research in chemistry and the life sciences and to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that have the potential to open up new avenues of research,” explained Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Beckman Foundation. “Since the first Foundation grants in 1978 through today, we have provided over $700M in direct funding to research institutions and the next generation of research pioneers and entrepreneurs. Our annual Symposium is an opportunity to connect some of today’s brightest minds in research with the innovative and inspiring legacy of Dr. Beckman, a man whose contributions to science decades ago continues to have meaningful impact.”

Rarely seen photos of the organization’s namesakes are on display in the “Revolutionary Tools” exhibit located within the Beckman Center of the National Academies of Science & Engineering, along with original instruments from Dr. Beckman’s groundbreaking designs, including the spectrophotometer, pH meter, and oxygen analyzer. As part of the anniversary celebrations,tours of the gallery will first be opened to attendees of the Symposium and then by appointment to the public. Tours can be arranged online or by calling the Foundation office at 949-721-2222.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports U.S. researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit http://www.beckman-foundation.org/.

