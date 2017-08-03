Reliant Switch™ Application Note introduces an analysis of the various applications, technology, and configurations of the high performance Reliant Switch™ product series. It is intended for microwave instrumentation and modern automated test systems for high accuracy and performance. For the engineering note described, test data plots were taken to guarantee insertion loss repeatability of 0.03 dB across a frequency band of DC to 26.5 GHz.

Supporting the upcoming 5G standard, including applications on the lower end of the spectrum, the Reliant Switch™ Application Note also defines the technology and application of its newest generation of switch matrix product line, the Miniature MS-Series (MMS). It is an ideal solution for routing RF signals in test and measurement applications using high performance Reliant Switches™.

The Reliant Switch™ application note comprises of 40 years of combined Dow-Key Microwave team experience in the design and development of electromechanical RF switches with very demanding specifications and supporting challenging environments. Dow-Key Microwave offers extensive technical and application support providing value-added quality to an already robust product offering.

A copy of the Reliant Switch™ application note may be found at:

About Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation

As the world’s largest manufacturer of electromechanical switches, Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation is committed to providing unparalleled customer service, competitive pricing, on-time delivery and products that are distinguished by quality and reliability. Founded in 1945, Dow-Key® is the oldest continuously operating switch manufacturer in the United States. Today, the company is part of the Microwave Products Group, a subsidiary of Dover Corporation. Dover is a multi-billion dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary electronic components and systems.

