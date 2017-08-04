Joinn us for Harvest, an exclusive and unforgettable experience “Our conference is called ‘Harvest’ because it is dedicated to helping some of the best minds in HR to better harvest the wisdom inherent in their own organizations,” said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl.

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action, today announced that registration has opened for its 1st annual Harvest Conference, an exclusive retreat for visionary leaders and progressive organizations, to be held in the Napa Valley October 10-12, 2017.

“Our conference is called ‘Harvest’ because it is dedicated to helping some of the best minds in HR to better harvest the wisdom inherent in their own organizations,” said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl. “People are the beating heart of any organization. Making live connections with other like-minded change agents and leaders can help to inspire fresh, cutting-edge thinking, and reignite passion and drive.”

Why should you attend Harvest? Here are four great reasons, among many others:

1. Culture transformation doesn’t come from measurement – it comes from people. The trick to creating an engaged, committed workforce is to listen. Harvest will show you how to build and leverage a world-class culture and to use actionable insights to drive optimal results.

2. Harvest will explore today’s most urgent business and people challenges:



Maintaining a steady and positive culture in a climate of constant change

Attracting, retaining, inspiring, and leveraging the value of top talent

Driving fast, effective alignment around important actions or decisions

3. The best way to learn is from others. Waggl has assembled an extraordinary group of business leaders and luminaries who will offer a diversity of views on building a healthy, vibrant and engaged organization. Here are just a few of the folks who will be speaking:



Craig Bardenheuer, former VP of Worldwide Business Innovation and Growth at Juniper Systems

Steve Cadigan, Cadigan Talent Ventures

Dan Denison, Chairman and Founding Partner, Denison Consulting

George Dom, former Commanding Officer of the Blue Angels, Top Gun Instructor, and business consultant to Fortune 500 corporations

Matt Gosney, Ed.D., Vice President of Organizational Development at UCHealth

Dr. Tamsin Woolley-Barker, Evolutionary Biologist and Biomimicry Innovation Consultant

4. The Napa Valley is at its most glorious in October. Crisp mornings, balmy afternoon breezes, and the last luscious moment of Indian summer make this the perfect time to savor the fruits of last year’s labors and renew your commitment for the season ahead.

To learn more about how to successfully increase engagement, enhance culture, align on goals, implement change initiatives, activate talent and more, register for Harvest at https://www.wagglharvest.com/.

About Waggl

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a client roster including industry leaders such as Paychex, Juniper Networks, University of Utah Health, and many others, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.

