This is a follow-up album from Way-nee Dee, titled “Still My Nature”, accompanied by the “Never Too Late” band. The group covers jazz standards, popular hits, poetic ballads and Broadway songs, as well as, nostalgic medleys in classical piano that playback good songs and memories. This latest release packs a little more heat than Way-nee Dee’s 2015 debut album, “It’s My Nature”. Nonetheless, the melodies of these albums complement each other, adding the unforgettable feeling of easy listening and reminiscence to an intimate setting on a loveseat, cozy romantic drive or a festive social gathering with Tales of Love from the Great American Songbook.

The Greek language recognizes four diverse concepts to how the word, love, can be used; the love of one’s God, the love of sexual passion with an intimate partner, the love between men, and the love of country. The niche audience for this music is as broad as the themes of love and conveyed through different genres; jazz, R&B and Soul, Country and Classical. You can pick what Greek form is associated with the song you like.

Begin your “Still My Nature” listening experience with Jimmy Webb’s Wichita Lineman; then in this time of espionage, Edwin Starr’s Agent Double-O-Soul and more music melodrama infused by the Motown DNA found in the “Never Too Late” band as Maurice (Reecy) Garcia leads the horn section of Skeeter C.R. Shelton and Greg King; and Francisco (Frank) Garcia II leads the rhythm section of Richard Simpson, Randall Catchings, Walter Blaney and Robert Jones; with violinist Michael Saxon and pianist Alexandra Zetye that give these classic songs life. In addition to the studio wizardry of Al Sutton, Terry Herald and Jim Kissling.

You can also reacquaint yourself with the “It’s My Nature” album and cuddle under the warmth of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Some Enchanted Evening, or Johnny Burke & Erroll Garner’s Misty. Audiences around the globe will enjoy listening to this musical recital and become a fan of each of the 21 renditions presented on both albums. "The music and musicians provided great inspiration and aspiration to me," Way-nee Dee, "I am their biggest fan and grateful for having the chance to grow up on the streets where the Detroit sound was created and to perform with members of an exclusive club is a once-in-a-life-opportunity. Remember, it is never too late!." Tour dates for 2017 are planned but not confirmed.

The licensed playlist and songwriters for “Still My Nature” (APC: 191061628576) is as follows:

1. Agent Double-O-Soul, Charles Edwin Hatcher (Edwin Starr) & Bill Sharpley

2. Medley Uno: My Funny Valentine, Lorenz Hart & Richard Rodgers & Embraceable You, George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin

3. Wichita Lineman, Jimmy Webb

4. Medley Dos: You Go to My Head, J. Fred Coots & Haven Gillespie & Serenade in Blue, Mack Gordon & Harry Warren

5. Open the Door to Your Heart, Darrell Banks & Donnie Elbert

6. Sometimes a Man, John Blair

7. Medley Tres: As Times Goes By, Herman Hupfeld & (At)The End (of The Rainbow), Sid Jacobson & Jimmy Krondes

8. None but the Lonely Heart, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & L.A. Mey

9. That’s Life, Dean Kay & Kelly Gordon

The licensed playlist and songwriters for “It’s My Nature” (APC: 8-89211-86348-8) is as follows:

1. I’ve Gotta Be Me, Walter Marks

2. Some Enchanted Evening, Oscar Hammerstein & Richard Rodgers

3. Tenderly, Jack Lawrence & Walter Gross

4. I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire, Eddie Seiler, Sol Marcus, Bennie Benjamin & Eddie Durham

5. The Twelfth of Never, Paul Francis Webster & Jerry Livingston

6. Over the Rainbow, E.Y. Harburg & Harold Arlen

7. Beautiful Dreamer, Stephen Foster

8. If Ever I Would Leave You, Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Lowe

9. Misty, Johnny Burke & Erroll Garner

10. Since I Fell for You, Buddy Johnson

11. Who Can I Turn To? Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley

12. Nature Boy, Eden Ahbez

Both music albums from Old Dude Productions available through CD Baby on Digital and Compact Disc (CD)

