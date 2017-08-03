A unique voice in the counseling community, Dr. Robert B. Shaw draws from the Christian faith to aid those who suffer with trauma related issues, abuse, depression, anxiety, loss, grief, and addiction. He has also spent time counseling military personnel and their families.

During his LIVE interview with Empire Radio Now, Dr. Shaw will be discussing with his listeners about a series of six books he is currently working on, which address the longings of humanity. The first two books, Created for Significance and Created for Covering, are currently available. The remaining books will address purpose, understanding, belonging, and love. He will also be sharing with his listeners about what truly inspires him to be a better person to help those who come to him for advice and guidance through their hard times. He will also be talking about his passion to see people healed, grow and find and develop their gifts and purpose.

Remember to check back with Empire Radio Now on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:30AM EST, for an interview with minister and Christian counselor, Dr. Robert B. Shaw Jr. For additional information please visit his website at http://www.rbhaw.net.

Dr. Shaw will have upcoming LIVE shows with Empire Radio Now scheduled for Friday, August 11th, 2017 and Friday, August 18th, 2017 both at 11:30 AM EST.

