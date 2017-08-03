Kevin Fream, Matrixforce CEO This book is dedicated to the financial and professional service business owners who grow companies, along with their families and staff who support them. They are the driving force of our economy and inspired source of our freedom.

Kevin Fream, CEO at Matrixforce and #1 Best Selling Author of Easy Prey has second book, Revealing Secrets to Streamlining Technology, top best-seller lists worldwide.

The new book, written to help medium-sized financial and professional business owners compete has officially topped his first book, Easy Prey, a cybersecurity must-read which was a #1 Amazon best-seller in the United States.

In memory of Mark Fream, a portion of the royalties earned from Revealing Secrets to Streamlining Technology will be donated to The Muscular Dystrophy Association to help fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases so they can live longer and grow stronger.

More About Kevin Fream:

Kevin Fream is CEO of Matrixforce, #1 best-selling cybersecurity author of Easy Prey, and the creator of the Delta Methodology of Streamlining Technology™ to reduce complexity and avoid risk.

He has presented his innovative approach to saving clients millions at Harvard Business School and appears on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox News to inform the public about the perils of ransomware.

