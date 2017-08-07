ASAP Systems, a leading provider of barcode inventory systems, announced today that it is releasing new functionality for its Active Directory Integration component, the ability to handle Multi Site inventory situations. The benefit to system admins is that there is now just one configuration setup to manage initially. Previously, multiple repeated steps would need to be performed for each site facility in play. And then repeated again on a regular basis as AD users changed.

As organizations grow, their inventory system and asset tracking solution would need the flexibility in the first place to allow separate inventories, which Passport does. The architecture has this capability built-in and it’s simply a licensing task to enable it. “The AD Integration component needed to match this advanced idea of users being assigned to specific sites.” said Greg Wachowiak, Senior VP of Engineering at ASAP Systems. “More and more enterprises are enabling employees and distributing the workload so the back end user management needed to follow too.”

The strength of a multi site system is that it allows for a single centralized database, versus having multiple systems one for each site. Furthermore, Passport combines both the inventory system component and the asset tracking component into one user interface. And with the native ability to print barcodes and the corresponding mobile app to scan them a complete tracking solution is easily implemented.

To see a video of the new functionality in action please visit:

https://www.asapsystems.com/video-feature-ad-multi-site-integration-inventory-system.php

