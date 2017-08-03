The best part is that DRTV has a tremendous halo effect in terms of creating sales in retail and online, and really helping our other media channels work.

The CEO and co-founder of Atlantic Coast Brands, Andrew Surwilo spoke with Response Magazine about how direct response television advertising has generated a tremendous ROI for their Keranique brand. Citing the “Halo Effect” that occurs as a result of television advertising, Surwilo described the importance of attributing sales to each channel.

Atlantic Coast Brands takes a 360-degree multi-channel approach to marketing their beauty products. It enables them to reach their customers where they are, and is constantly evaluating feedback they get. They’ve streamlined this process which has ensured they get relevant products out there with the cutting-edge technology. Direct Response television advertising is just one spoke on the wheel that drive their business model.

Surwilo describes how important it is to attribute revenue to each outlet they use to reach their customers. They take steps to constantly improve this process to make it more streamlined. The result is that they’ve been able to calculate which media grant them the highest ROI.

ABOUT KERANIQUE

Keranique® is the hair regrowth system that over a million women have entrusted with their hair regrowth journey. It was formulated by a team of Women’s Hair Regrowth Experts and contains a collection of mild cleansers, gentle conditioners, intensive hair regrowth treatments and styling products which nourish the scalp and fortify thinning hair. Keranique contains the only FDA approved ingredient to regrow hair, minoxidil.

