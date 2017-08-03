Chapel of the Flowers has over 1,775 reviews on TripAdvisor, with nearly 1,500 users rating Chapel of the Flowers "excellent," more than any other wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

Brides and grooms, their guests, and travelers from around the world agree that when in Las Vegas, Chapel of the Flowers is the perfect place to get married or renew vows, and also to share photos and updates with friends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Snapchat. The one acre wedding venue near SLS and Stratosphere resorts received the coveted TripAdvisor 2017 Certificate of Excellence, the third year in a row Chapel of the Flowers has earned this prestigious award.

The Certificate of Excellence honors accommodations, restaurants and attractions that consistently receive great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, has over 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide. It is available in 49 international markets and has an average of over 390 million unique monthly visitors.

Chapel of the Flowers has over 1,775 reviews on TripAdvisor, with nearly 1,500 users rating Chapel of the Flowers "excellent," more than any other chapel in Las Vegas. The venue also is listed in the top 20 places to see in Las Vegas.

A couple from New Orleans gave Chapel of the Flowers a five out of five on TripAdvisor on July 25, 2017. Their review stated that they came across hundreds of chapels in Las Vegas, and decided to get married in the Magnolia at Chapel of the Flowers after speaking with one of the expert wedding planners. Due to the growing guest count that put their capacity over the seating in the Magnolia, they switched to the larger La Capella, which was available at the last minute, and said "IT WAS BEAUTIFULLLLLLL." The review went on to say that the two photographers did a great job, and "caught every smile, every tear, the unity candle…EVERYTHING. The quality of the pictures was amazing" and "everything about this chapel was exceptional and above our standards. The staff was very professional and catered to our every need."

Interested couples are invited to inquire about ceremony dates, wedding packages and reception options by contacting Chapel of the Flowers at 702-735-4331 or toll-free at 1-800-843-2410. In addition to the Magnolia and La Capella chapels, the venue offers the traditional Victorian and the state-of-the-art, temperature controlled Glass Gardens. Brides and grooms may also email info(at)littlechapel(dot)com and a wedding planner will respond within a few hours, during normal business times. Chapel of the Flowers also offers beautiful outdoor venues, offsite ceremonies at state parks and unique historical sites. Planners also oversee bookings for ceremonies and receptions at the gorgeous Tropicana LV Resort, known for lush gardens and waterfalls, upscale restaurants and ballrooms, a truly spectacular location for couples who desire a wedding at a famous Las Vegas hotel property.

Wedding, commitment ceremony and vow renewal packages at Chapel of the Flowers include professional wedding planners and coordinators, modern limousine transportation, professional photography and videography and designer floral services. The Chapel employs a staff of nearly 90 on-site employees to ensure that each couple is pampered and that guests receive exemplary service. The one acre venue with waterfalls, gardens, a gazebo and a crystal canopy consistently ranks as a top-rated venue on The Knot, Wedding Wire and other wedding planning websites, review sites and magazines.

Chapel of the Flowers, located at 1717 Las Vegas Boulevard near the SLS and Stratosphere hotels, has been celebrating love for nearly 60 years. The stunning indoor and outdoor chapels seat between 20 and 88 guests.

About Chapel of the Flowers

