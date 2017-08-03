Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following North Carolina projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track project status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com

An example of the North Carolina projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Charlotte, NC – Crescent Montford Park - Plans call for the new construction of 337 apartments and 17,000 SF of retail space on the site of the former Pfeiffer University Charlotte campus. Construction start: September, 2017. $50,000,000. Project ID: 1395881

Wilmington, NC – National Guard Readiness Center – Plans call for building a new National Guard Readiness Center government space totaling 50,150 square feet. Plans call for 234 units. Construction start: Q3, 2017, $25,000,000 Project ID: 1395637

Winston-Salem, NC – West End Station Apartments – Plans call for building a new 229-unit apartment complex with 300 parking spaces. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $35,000,000 Project ID: 1395486

Cary, NC – Brightmore Healthcare Center - Plans call for building a new nursing facility with no more than 25 beds. Construction start: Q2, 2018. $4,400,000 Project ID: 1394421

Gastonia, NC – Comfort Suites – Plans call for the renovation of the Comfort Suites Gastonia. 109 rooms. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $1,000,000. Project ID: 1394417

