Today digital literacy skills, such as word processing and spreadsheet management, are a requirement rather than an option for success in school, college and careers. To provide educators with the support they need to prepare students for our digital world, Learning.com and edWeb.net are partnering to launch a series of free edWebinars through their new professional learning community, Success in a Digital World

This ongoing series of free edWebinars is tailored to the needs of educators, ensuring they are empowered to give students a competitive edge. Covering a diverse range of topics, including digital literacy, preparing students for online assessments, keyboarding and word processing, business applications, computational thinking and digital content in the classroom, the Success in a Digital World professional learning community offers educators a forum to post questions and best practices and get feedback from experts and peers on the issues and challenges in working with students in today’s digital world.

“While students today may be ‘digital natives’ skilled in the latest video games and cell phone apps, the reality is we need to ensure they have that same comfort level with computer keyboards and spreadsheets if they are going to be successful with online assessments, college and careers in our digital, global economy,” said Learning.com CEO Keith Oelrich. “These free edWebinars will empower teachers to help their students navigate the path to building strong digital literacy skills.”

Lisa Schmucki, founder of edWeb.net, commented, “We all know how important digital literacy skills are to succeed in every field today, and many teachers need help with these skills. We are so glad to announce this partnership and program with Learning.com to support teachers and help them bring these skills to their students.”

Upcoming edWebinar, “Equipping Students with Digital Literacy Skills,” will focus on keyboarding and word processing, online safety and digital citizenship, business applications including spreadsheets and presentation software, computational thinking and coding. Participants will also learn how to implement a comprehensive digital literacy curriculum in either a computer lab or classroom setting and explore best practices on integrating digital literacy into core area instruction. edWebinar participants earn a continuing education certificate for attending a live presentation or for viewing a recording

To sign up for the the upcoming edWebinar, “Equipping Students with Digital Literacy Skills,” on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 1p.m. PDT/4p.m. EDT, please visit: http://hubs.ly/H08gBkr0