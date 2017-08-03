Giving customers what they want factors into everything we do at Toppers Pizza, and Rightpoint is the right partner to help us deliver on that promise.

Rightpoint, an independent customer experience agency, has been selected to design and implement a new commerce experience using a Cloud Point of Sale solution for Toppers Pizza, one of the fastest growing pizza franchises in the U.S.

Rightpoint is merging physical and digital worlds by building a world-class customer experience that showcases Toppers’ unique brand proposition to “never settle” on providing a better pizza offering. This customer experience, built on the Episerver eCommerce platform, will drive customer loyalty, online sales and cross-selling opportunities while streamlining corporate and franchisee store operations and reducing overhead. This solution is the cornerstone of Toppers Pizza’s future strategic initiatives and key to achieving its growth goals.

“The way that brands in our space interact with their customers is changing rapidly, and brands that are adopting new technologies and are thinking ahead of the curve will thrive,” said Tony Ellis, vice president of information technology at Toppers Pizza. “Customers want an easy-to-use online ordering experience and the ability to access it however they please. Giving customers what they want factors into everything we do at Toppers Pizza, and Rightpoint is the right partner to help us deliver on that promise.”

Rightpoint was named “Episerver Premium Partner of the Year” for its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences to leading clients powered by Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™in 2016. The agency continues to broaden its strategy, design and development capabilities across industries, bringing a technology mindset to brands. In addition to this solution for Toppers Pizza, Rightpoint has completed innovative, award-winning customer experience solutions for marquee brands including Hub International, Johnson Controls and VCA.

“Our clients recognize the critical role that commerce plays in their success and we work with them to reimagine their commerce strategy in order to continually enhance the customer experience,” said Micah Swigert, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Rightpoint’s Chicago office. “We are thrilled to be adding Toppers Pizza to our portfolio of clients, creating an outstanding eCommerce platform that will reach their customers in new ways and drive brand loyalty. We look forward to helping them bring a technology mindset to pizza-making.”



ABOUT TOPPERS PIZZA

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. With restaurants in 16 states and territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com/.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is an independent customer experience agency with technology at our core. We create seamless digital experiences driven by insight, strategy, technology and design to evolve the way our clients do business. Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1,000 companies with strategy, site design and development, content, CRM, commerce, BI and cloud infrastructure. Named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years, Rightpoint is the largest independent agency with 350 employees across eight U.S. offices. For more information, visit rightpoint.com.