FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk Takes Flight This Weekend

Everyday heroes in the lives of the millions of Americans affected by potentially life-threatening food allergies will be celebrated across the country this fall as Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) enters its annual walk season with FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk, the newly revitalized fundraising program benefiting the 15 million Americans with food allergies.

The Food Allergy Heroes Walk will be held as far north as Seattle and as far south as Miami, bringing together thousands of members of the food allergy community united in their mission to improve the lives of all those affected and to help raise funds to advance life-saving research and life-changing initiatives. To date, thanks to the generosity and commitment of thousands of supporters, FARE’s walk events have raised more than $25 million since the first walk in Chicago in 2004.

A Food Allergy Heroes Walk will be held this weekend in Buffalo, NY, with walk events regularly occurring in dozens of cities through Dec. 2 in Dallas, Texas.

“The excitement for FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk has been building in communities across the country and we could not be more thrilled to greet returning walkers and meet new supporters,” said Chief Advancement Officer Lois A. Witkop. “For more than a decade, our walks have raised the dollars necessary to fund innovative research and create programs and initiatives that educate and raise awareness. And we could not accomplish this without an army of dedicated volunteers and walk teams.”

Previously known as the FARE Walk for Food Allergy, FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk serves as a critically important vehicle by which FARE makes a national impact and advances FARE’s mission of improving the life and health of individuals with food allergies while providing hope through the promise of new treatments.

FARE’s Food Allergy Heroes Walk also provides an opportunity for those affected by food allergies to make lasting connections, unite in a fun and welcoming environment and inspire one another.

To view a list of walks, register or donate, visit http://www.foodallergywalk.org. In communities where supporters would like to organize a new walk, FARE will work with volunteers who are interested in the Hometown Heroes Community Walk for Food Allergy. Learn more about this program at foodallergyhometownheroes.org.

ABOUT FARE

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. – or roughly two in every classroom. FARE’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. Our work is organized around three core tenets: LIFE – support the ability of individuals with food allergies to live safe, productive lives with the respect of others through our education and advocacy initiatives; HEALTH – enhance the healthcare access of individuals with food allergies to state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment; and HOPE – encourage and fund research in both industry and academia that promises new therapies to improve the allergic condition. For more information, please visit http://www.foodallergy.org.