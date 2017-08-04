PokerAlfie - World Class Artificial Intelligence Poker Player

PokerAlfie Game Play I played against PokerAlfie v2.0 over 5000 hands and PokerAlfie was better for about 0.05 big blinds per hand.

After 6 years of hard work we are releasing today PokerAlfie v2.0 software. PokerAlfie is 6-max No Limit Texas Holdem AI-Player and his playing strength challenges top poker players. PokerAlfie is very competitive against good real-money players.

Recently, one of the best Serbian online players played against PokerAlfie, here is his comment: “I played against PokerAlfie v2.0 over 5000 hands and PokerAlfie was better for about 0.05 big blinds per hand.” – Srdjan Pavlovic Nislija. Nislija's worldwide highest ranking at PocketFives is 394.

PokerAlfie is 100% free and without commercials.

PokerAlfie is suitable for all players.

A rookie or a part-time player gets a unique opportunity to play against a world class opponent free of charge. For a poker enthusiast or an expert, PokerAlfie is the best free sparring partner to practically try, learn or examine concepts and strategies.

The unique and novel algorithm used by PokerAlfie enables an extremely short learning (thinking) phase of only a few seconds. PokerAlfie does not need to analyze millions and millions of saved games. PokerAlfie only needs to know the game rules and game goal.

There are two breakthroughs which enable this speedy lightweight app with high play quality. First, the development of fast and compact general algorithm for solving 2-player-games of imperfect information. Second, the same algorithm does not increase calculation time exponentially by adding new players into the game. Example: If calculation time for a 2-player-game is pow(2, n), than the calculation time for an 8-player-game is much shorter than pow(8, n) - it scales almost linearly.

Those wishing to get more information, or wishing to download PokerAlfie software, may visit the PokerAlfie website at http://www.pokeralfie.com

You can also download PokerAlfie from Microsoft Store:

https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9n7q05f4slz0

About Giletech e.K.

Since 2010 the central point of interest of our company has been the development of AI algorithms and solutions for solving problems that cannot be solved with well-known traditional algorithms or solving problems where it is not possible or not appropriate to use big data solutions or algorithms. We are achieving exceptionally good results with problems of imperfect information.